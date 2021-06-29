Concerts returning to downtown Columbus this weekend after COVID hiatus. What to know

The River City Horns perform the final concert of the Uptown Columbus spring 2019 Friday Night Concert Series. The group, based in Columbus, is a professional Rhythm and Blues, Soul and Contemporary Horn Band that includes a five-piece horn section. The spring series kicked off April 5 and concluded with Friday’s performance. Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for a photo gallery from the event. Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden

The sounds of live music soon will be heard in downtown Columbus for the first time in over a year.

Uptown Columbus has announced its inaugural Star Spangled Weekend, scheduled for July 2-3. The event will feature “family-friendly concerts,” according to a release from Uptown. The event marks the first concerts to take place on Broadway since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“With no other large local events happening that weekend, leaders at Uptown Columbus, Inc. thought these shows would be a perfect opportunity to bring people together for a good time and a little music,” Uptown Columbus President Ed Wolverton said in the release.

Uptown normally hosts concert events during the fall and spring, Wolverton told the Ledger-Enquirer. The last time a concert was held on Broadway was fall 2019, he said.

Modeled after Uptown’s Friday Night Concert Series, the shows will take place on the 1000 block of Broadway from 7-10 p.m. Each concert will feature a local band.

R&B band Deeper Shades of Soul will perform July 2. GP-38, which plays country, southern and classic rock, will take the stage July 3.

Two blocks of Broadway will be closed each night to traffic. Visitors are welcome to bring lawn chairs, according to Uptown Columbus.

Visitors can park for free at the RiverCenter Garage at 919 Broadway, across the street from the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, or at the Front Avenue Garage at 1028 Front Ave. The Bay Avenue Garage on 12th St. costs $2 to use.

Surrounding restaurants and bars will offer food and beverages for sale. Coolers, tents, umbrellas and pets are prohibited, according to Uptown, and all attendees are encouraged to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

“With the recent announcement of Uptown’s Beer & Wine Festival, we realized that many people are eager to socialize, and celebrating our nation’s independence offers a great reason to do so,” Wolverton said in the release.