Here’s a list of July 4, Independence Day events in Columbus and Phenix City

Independence Day celebrations kick off in the Chattahoochee Valley this weekend with an annual concert event at Fort Benning.

But if you’re not in the patriotic spirit just yet, there are plenty of other events in the area for those who want to celebrate closer to July 4.

From bouncy houses and games to carnival food to large fireworks displays, we’ve rounded up some events in the area that will keep you celebrating all week long.

Here’s a list of events celebrating Independence Day.

Fort Benning

Fort Benning is hosting its annual Independence Celebration this Saturday from 6:30-11:30 p.m. at York Field.

No kids activities or jump tower demonstrations will be available this year, according to a release from Fort Benning. This event will feature a concert, drone light show and fireworks only. Musicians performing include Fitz and the Tantrums, and Macy Kate.

Food and beverage vendors will not be available this year. Fort Benning asks visitors to plan to bring their own food and beverages for the duration of the event. No glass is allowed.

Attendees with a Department of Defense ID can bring up to four guests to the Independence Celebration. Each non-DoD cardholder must go to the Lindsey Creek Visitor Control Center for screening and to receive a pass for the day. Each guest older than 18 must obtain a visitor pass.

Columbus

Uptown Columbus Inc. is hosting its inaugural Star Spangled Weekend, scheduled for July 2-3. The free event will feature “family-friendly concerts,” according to a release from Uptown.

Modeled after Uptown’s Friday Night Concert Series, the shows will take place on the 1000 block of Broadway from 7-10 p.m. both nights. Each concert will be headlined by a local band: R&B band Deeper Shades of Soul will perform July 2, and GP-38, which plays country, southern and classic rock, will take the stage July 3.

Two blocks of Broadway will be closed each night to traffic. Visitors are welcome to bring lawn chairs, according to Uptown. Coolers, tents, umbrellas and pets are prohibited.

Callaway Gardens

Callaway Resort & Gardens is hosting its annual July 4th Star Spangled Beach Party July 2-4.

Outdoor activities include beach and water sports, live music, food and drinks and a fireworks show. Fireworks will go off each evening.

Special event admission applies, and additional fees may apply for select activities.

Visit www.callawaygardens.com or call 844-512-3826 for more information.

Buena Vista

Progressive Minds of Buena Vista, a group of local business owners, is hosting Freedom on the Square July 3-4.

The free event takes place at Fox Hall, 104 East 4th Ave., in Buena Vista. It will include fireworks, live music and helicopter rides.

Beer, wine and spirits will be sold. Cornerstone Church will host an outdoor church service Sunday morning.

Auburn

The city of Auburn, Alabama, is hosting an Independence Day celebration July 4 at 1840 E. Glenn Avenue, behind the home side of the Duck Samford Stadium.

Gates open at 5 p.m. CDT, with fireworks beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Visit www.auburnalabama.org for more information.

Opelika

Opelika Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual Freedom Celebration July 3 at Opelika High School.

The free event begins at 6:30 p.m. CDT. Visitors can enjoy hamburgers, hotdogs, popcorn, musical entertainment and activities for the whole family.

For more information, visit the City of Opelika’s website.

Did we miss any? Email jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com with info on the event and we’ll be sure to include it.