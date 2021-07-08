Three-day Wild & Scenic Film Festival is coming back to Columbus with a new twist

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is returning to Columbus for its fourth year. The three-day festival features films, art and now music.

The annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival will return to Columbus this year — with a new twist.

The three-day festival that typically features film and art will also now have live music, according to a release from Nature Now, a Columbus-based nonprofit organization focused on promoting the environment through arts and film. The festival is set for August 19-21.

The group is excited to bring the event back for a fourth year, said Executive Director for Nature Now Paige Swift.

“Our event focuses on inspiring people to learn more about the environment, how to protect it and how to enjoy it,” Swift said in a news release. “Each year we have brought two packed days of films and art. This year, we wanted to bring the full festival experience. ”

The festivities begin with a free party Thursday night at the Bartlett Center featuring music from Robert Lee Coleman, art exhibitions, food and beverages.

Friday’s events start at 9 a.m. and include coffee and lunch talks, a film block and a ticketed after-party that evening featuring New York-based indie rock group Brother Moses.

The festival’s final day has five film blocks, a morning yoga class and a party headlined by Nashville artists, Leah Blevins and Rayland Baxter.

Tickets to the festival are on sale now, and early bird pricing is available until the end of July. Ticket prices range from $25-$125. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Nature Now’s website.

“We’ve spent the last three years building a foundation for a signature, destination event. We’ve brought additional arts elements to the festival each year, and bringing live music was something we really wanted to happen,” Swift said. ”... There is no other festival of its kind in the southeast.”

The festival is presented by Georgia Power at Columbus State University’s Riverside Theater.