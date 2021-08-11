Friday the 13th is coming. Here are Columbus tattoo shops marking the day with specials

Any calendar year has at least one Friday the 13th, and can have as many as three Friday the 13ths.

This year, 2021, we have only one and it’s coming up this Friday, August 13.

Long considered the pinnacle of bad luck, Friday the 13th has has inspired a late 19th-century secret society, an early 20th-century novel, a horror film franchise and not one but two unwieldy terms — paraskavedekatriaphobia and friggatriskaidekaphobia — that describe fear of this supposedly unlucky day, according to History.com.

For fans of tattoos, Friday the 13th has become the equivalent of Black Friday, with discounted tattoos and piercings that entice both experienced clients and first timers.

Two Columbus shops are participating in the Friday the 13th tradition this year.

Black Lotus Tattoo Gallery, 7401 Forston Road, Suite B, is offering $13 off piercings. The shop is accepting walk-ins for the specials and will be open from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday.

Iron Rose Tattoo, 4022 Victory Dr., will have $13 tattoos with $7 mandatory tips. There is a three design limit with arm, leg and upper back placements only. Jump passes, which include the tattoo and allow a customer to jump to the front of the line, will also be sold for $40. Tattoo services will be first come, first served for those without a jump pass. The special is available from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday.

Is your shop offering a Friday the 13th special? Email the information to Sydney Sims (ssims@ledger-enquirer.com) to be included in this story.