List of DVD release dates for July 3 and beyond

July 03, 2018 04:00 AM

Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:

JULY

3: Blockers

3: Beirut

3: 7 Days in Entebbe

3: Finding Your Feet

3: Journey's End

3: Ismael's Ghosts

3: Another WolfCop

3: Borg vs. McEnroe

3: New Girl: The Final Season

3: The Cured

3: The Female Brain

3: The Jurassic Games

3: Where Is Kyra?

10: A Quiet Place

10: Chappaquiddick

10: The Leisure Seeker

10: Lean on Pete

10: 211

10: Future World

10: Rosewood: The Complete Second Season

10: The Exorcist: The Complete First Season

10: The Magicians: Season Three

17: Rampage

17: I Feel Pretty

17: Truth or Dare

17: Isle of Dogs

17: Super Troopers 2

17: Traffik

17: Disobedience

17: You Were Never Really Here

17: Pitch: The Complete Series

17: Second Chance: The Complete Series

17: Sneaky Pete – Season 1

17: Son Of Zorn: The Complete Series

17: The Expanse: Season Three

17: The Good Place: Season Two

17: The Tunnel: Vengeance, Season 3

17: The Wayward Pines: The Complete Second Season

