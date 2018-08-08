‘A Prayer Before Dawn’ packs powerful emotional punch

"A Prayer Before Dawn" is one difficult to watch. It is brutal in tone and presentation, and there's a relentless savageness to the struggle for survival. Because it's such an honest production, it's also a movie that has a strong story about the strength of the spirit that it is imperative to make yourself watch.
The film from director Jean-Stephane Sauvaire ("Johnny Mad Dog") is the true story of Billy Moore (Joe Cole), a young English boxer who ends up in two of Thailand's most notorious prisons. The script, by Jonathan Hirschbein and Nick Saltrese is based on Moore's book, "A Prayer Before Dawn: My Nightmare in Thailand's Prisons."
Moore is surviving in Thailand by boxing and selling drugs. When he gets caught, Moore is dropped in a prison system where men are treated like animals by the authorities and with even less regard by the other inmates. Not only does Moore have to survive in a world where brutality is as common as lice, he has trouble communicating, as he doesn't know the language.
What he does understand is how to use his fists. Eventually, prison authorities allow him to take part in the Muay Thai boxing tournaments, a series of bloody fights where the only prize is a glimmer of hope at freedom.
Sauvaire's decision to film the movie in a real prison using actual prisoners as the supporting cast takes the movie to the edge. The horror of what Moore went through can be seen without filter because the locations aren't Hollywood sets but real-world venues caked in blood, sweat and more blood.
Even using real locations and cast members, "A Prayer Before Dawn" would not have worked without the right actor in the lead role. Cole does a remarkable job considering he came to the project with no boxing experience and that he's working in a world vastly different from past productions such as "The Hour" or "Green Room."
There's a constant fear in his eye that is either a remarkable testament to his acting skills or a reflection of his concerns for the world in which he had to work. Either way, that fear grows to such suffocating levels that it adds waves of intensity.
Cole finds the right mix of getting across how horrifying life had become for Moore and the faint strands of hope that came from being allowed to step into the ring. It becomes clear so much of the brute force Moore brings comes from the pain he feels from a lack of self-worth. It is only in a scene where Moore makes a cameo appearance there are signs Moore's hatred is no longer completely turned inward. That's not an easy thing to show in a movie, but it's accomplished with great skill.
Finding the right actor to handle the scenes away from the ring was not the big challenge. A boxing movie loses all of its punch if the lead actor doesn't come across as being athletic enough to play the part. Cole's grasp of the brutal form of boxing is so on target, he comes across more as a boxer who has been asked to act than an actor who has been asked to box. It's a memorable performance members of the Motion Picture Academy should not overlook when talks of Oscar nominations begin.
Many boxing movies are designed like fights in the ring, with numerous rounds of action separated by quiet moments. This allows the audience a moment to breathe. Sauvaire offers no such breaks. From Moore's first fight to the bout that almost kills him, "A Prayer Before Dawn" never lets up. That also reflects the life Moore was living in the prisons – he never had the chance to stop and rest. His only hope of survival came down to being vigilant all the time.
Good cinema stays with you until you get to your car. Great cinema stays with you for several days. Memorable cinema, as in the case of "A Prayer Before Dawn," never leaves you.
"A Prayer Before Dawn" is available now on DirecTV and opens in theaters Friday.
'A PRAYER BEFORE DAWN'
3.5 stars
Cast: Joe Cole, Pornchanok Mabklang, Panya Yimmumphai, Vithaya Pansringarm, Billy Moore.
Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire.
Rated: R for violence, rape, language, drug use.
Running time: 116 minutes.
