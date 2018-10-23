New on DVD: ‘Teen Titans’ prove to be winning team

The "Teen Titans" are champions of the DVD and Blu-ray releases for Oct. 30.
"Teen Titans Go! To the Movies"; 3.5 stars: This is the animated story of the comic book world's best known sidekick, Robin (voiced by Scott Menville), and his fellow Teen Titans. The Boy Wonder is convinced the only way the group – which also includes Beast Boy (Greg Cipes), Cyborg (Khary Payton), Raven (Tara Strong) and Starfire (Hynden Walch) – will be taken seriously is if they star in their own movie. Robin and the gang go to Hollywood, where they try to convince Jade Wilson (Kristen Bell), the director behind all of the other DC Comics superhero movies, to make a film about them.
The story is told through an animation style that explodes off the screen with color and light. It's not hampered by the kind of bleak imagery that has been the norm in so many movies based on DC characters.
Combine the fast pacing of the story, the wonderful embrace of bold colors and plenty of silliness and the movie works on a basic comedy level. The film continues the crazy style of the television series that has made it so popular. In a world where superheroes tend to either be moodily self-reflective or All-American good, the Teen Titans are wild, impulsive and a lot of fun.
"Murdoch Mysteries: The Christmas Cases Limited Edition"; 3.5 stars: It's not too early to start thinking about holiday shopping, and this boxed set of the award-winning Canadian period mystery series should be on your list. The series is set in Toronto in the late 1890s and early 1900s and centers on Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson), who uses new forensic techniques to solve some of the city's most gruesome murders.
What makes the series so much fun is it has the procedural elements of "CSI" coupled with the kind of period setting that makes shows like "Downton Abbey" work so well.
The set includes three feature-length mysteries set in Edwardian Toronto, including: "A Merry Murdoch Christmas," "Once Upon a Murdoch Christmas" and "Home for the Holidays." In addition there are bonus featurettes and a collectible Christmas card.
ALSO NEW ON DVD AND BLU-RAY OCT. 30
"2001: A Space Odyssey": Stanley Kubrick's epic space tale will be released in 4K Ultra HD to mark its 50th anniversary.
"The Spy Who Dumped Me": Two best friends end up involved with an international conspiracy. Mila Kunis stars.
"The Matrix Trilogy": Includes "The Matrix," "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions."
"Believer": Remake of Johnnie To's "Drug War" from director Lee Hae-young.
"The Padre": Two men track down a small-time con man (Tim Roth) posing as a priest in a small Colombian town.
"Umbango": In the 1986 film, KwaZulu-Natal, Jack and Owen prepare to fight a cunning businessman bent on revenging his dead brother.
"Mandy": The peaceful existence of a loving couple is destroyed by a cult sparking a search for vengeance. Nicolas Cage stars.
"Never Goin' Back": Two best friends dream of escaping their waitressing jobs.
"Dragnet: Collector's Edition": The Dan Aykroyd and Tom Hanks film based on the classic TV series is being released on Blu-ray and includes additional material.
"The Darkest Minds": Teens who mysteriously develop new abilities are declared a threat by the government.
"Fishy Stones": Poorly-executed jewelry store heist leaves two amateur thugs on the run from the cops in this 1990 release.
"Valley Girl (Collector's Edition)": The Deborah Foreman film is being released on Blu-ray for the first time to celebrate the film's 35th anniversary.
"Gone Crazy": Psychopath seeking revenge on a small-town mayor steals a mega-bomb with plans to blow up the dam and drown the town.
BEING RELEASED ON DIGITAL HD OCT. 30
"The Meg": Crew of a deep-sea submersible must be saved from the bottom of the ocean after being attacked by a giant creature. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray Nov. 13.
"Alpha": Teen and wolf become friends as they fight to survive during the last Ice Age. Scheduled for Nov. 13 release on DVD and Blu-ray.
"Juliet, Naked": Annie (Rose Byrne) develops an unlikely transatlantic romance with a washed-up singer-songwriter. Set to be available on DVD and Blu-ray Nov. 13.
"Mile 22": Mark Wahlberg stars in this story of an elite government group assigned to transport a valuable package to safety. Will be on DVD and Blu-ray Nov. 13.
