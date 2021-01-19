Movie News & Reviews
List of DVD release dates for Jan. 19 and beyond
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
JANUARY
19: The Kid Detective
19: The Climb
19: Always and Forever
19: Dead Reckoning
19: Dreamland
19: Hearts and Bones
19: Max Cloud
19: Miss Juneteenth
19: Spiral
19: The Cleansing Hour
19: The Village in the Woods
19: Wander
26: Come Play
26: Synchronic
26: Fatman
26: Batman: Soul of the Dragon
26: Bordertown Season 1
26: Born A Champion
26: Doom Patrol: The Complete Second Season
26: Princess of the Row
26: Snowpiercer: The Complete First Season S1
26: You: The Complete Second Season
FEBRUARY
2: Let Him Go
2: Wild Mountain Thyme
2: Tesla
2: Breach
2: Host
2: JL Family Ranch: The Wedding Gift
2: Love, Weddings & Other Disasters
