List of DVD release dates for Jan. 19 and beyond

Read Next

Jason Sudeikis and fellow comedian Brendan Hunt were wandering the streets of Amsterdam, high on mushrooms. This was about 20 years ago. Hunt waxed poetic for a couple of hours about the virtues of soccer.

"He starts getting into why it's called 'the beautiful game' and explaining it to me on a philosophical level," Sudeikis says. "He made it poetry about this sport that I was American-cynical to. I was a basketball player [he had attended community college on a hoops scholarship]; I'm used to scores being 120 to 108. 'Let's watch this game that ends 0-0.'"