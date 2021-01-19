Movie News & Reviews

List of DVD release dates for Jan. 19 and beyond

Tribune News Service

Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:

JANUARY

19: The Kid Detective

19: The Climb

19: Always and Forever

19: Dead Reckoning

19: Dreamland

19: Hearts and Bones

19: Max Cloud

19: Miss Juneteenth

19: Spiral

19: The Cleansing Hour

19: The Village in the Woods

19: Wander

26: Come Play

26: Synchronic

26: Fatman

26: Batman: Soul of the Dragon

26: Bordertown Season 1

26: Born A Champion

26: Doom Patrol: The Complete Second Season

26: Princess of the Row

26: Snowpiercer: The Complete First Season S1

26: You: The Complete Second Season

FEBRUARY

2: Let Him Go

2: Wild Mountain Thyme

2: Tesla

2: Breach

2: Host

2: JL Family Ranch: The Wedding Gift

2: Love, Weddings & Other Disasters

