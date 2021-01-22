Olivia Jade returns to YouTube after admitting her ‘insane privilege,’ apologizing for college scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli has returned from her yearlong YouTube hiatus after admitting her “insane privilege” and apologizing last month for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The beauty vlogger, 21, has been mostly absent from the medium since her “Full House” actress mom Lori Loughlin and fashion designer dad Mossimo Giannulli were arrested in March 2019 and charged alongside dozens of other parents in the national sting dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.”

Olivia Jade Giannulli admitted she was "the poster child of white privilege."

She briefly attempted a return in December 2019, but she declined to discuss the scandal then, and reaction was less than supportive.

This time around, she’s already expressed her remorse in an extensive interview featured last month on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show “Red Table Talk.”

Her parents, meanwhile, have admitted their wrongdoing too. Loughlin, 56, completed her prison sentence last month. Mossimo Giannulli remains behind bars.

“The thing I wanted to do the most was apologize for so long, and I felt like I got to do that at Red Table,” Giannulli said in the intro to the new vlog that basically follows her daily pandemic life.

“Although I can’t change the past, I can change how I act and what I do going forward,” she said.

“I just didn’t want anybody to take it the wrong way and seem like I’m being like, ‘I went on Red Table, and now my name is cleared.’ Like, no, that’s not it. But just for my own mental sanity, I don’t want to keep rehashing things. I just want to move on and do better and move forward and come back and do what I love, which is YouTube,” she said.

Speaking to Pinkett Smith on “Red Table,” Giannulli said she didn’t want pity, only a second chance to prove she now understands how wrong it was to pay bribes to get her into the University of Southern California. She said it took months to understand why the backlash against her family was warranted.

“That’s embarrassing to admit. That’s embarrassing within itself to admit that I walked around my 20 years of life not realizing, ‘You have insane privilege. You’re like the poster child of white privilege, and you had no idea,’ " she said.

She expressed shame she didn’t instantly recognize how wrong it was to pose as a fake rowing recruit — and later post her now-infamous video in which she admitted she wasn’t even interested in USC’s academic offerings, only its party scene.

“That sits with me and makes me cringe,” she said in the interview streamed Tuesday on Facebook Watch. “It’s embarrassing that I ever said those types of things — and not only said them but edited it, uploaded it and then saw the response.”

She said her parents’ scheme to pay $500,000 to get her and her older sister Bella, 22, into USC through a side door reserved for elite athletes was “a big mess-up on everybody’s part.”

“There is no justifying or excusing what happened, because what happened was wrong. I think every single person in my family can be like, ‘That was messed up. That was a big mistake,’" she said.

“But I think what’s so important to me is like, to learn from the mistake. Not to now be shamed and punished and never given a second chance. Because I’m 21. I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself. To show I’ve grown,” she said.