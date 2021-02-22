Anne Hathaway says she was ninth choice for this beloved movie

Where there’s a will, there’s a (Hatha)way.

Anne Hathaway admitted Friday that she was far from the first pick for one of her most famous and beloved roles: Andy Sachs in 2006's “The Devil Wears Prada.”

The Academy Award winner, 38, spilled “some tea” during her appearance on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” during which contestant Rosé asked if the actress ever had to “fight tooth and nail for” her roles.

“A lot of them,” she said. “I will give you some tea: I was the ninth choice for ‘Devil Wears Prada.’ But I got it! Hang in there! Never give up.”

The Oscar-nominated film pitted the ambitious but (initially) dowdy Andy against Meryl Streep’s shark of a fashion editor Miranda Priestly.

Rachel McAdams was first in line to play Andy, thanks to her 2004 hot streak with “The Notebook” and “Mean Girls,” People reports. The now-Academy Award nom continuously turned down the opportunity.

Other actresses known to have auditioned for Andy are Juliette Lewis and Claire Danes.

This isn’t the first time Hathaway’s spoken about fighting to play the aspiring journalist who aims to parlay her time as Miranda’s assistant — a job that “a million girls would kill for” — into a serious writing gig.

“I didn’t have to audition,” the “Les Misérables” star told Variety in 2016, adding, “I had to be patient. I wasn’t the first choice.”