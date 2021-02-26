Jordan Peele’s reboot of ‘The Twilight Zone’ canceled

Twilight time is over for “The Twilight Zone.”

The eerie anthology series, executive produced by Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg, has been canceled at CBS All Access after two seasons, according to published reports.

A modern reimagining of Rod Serling’s classic series that ran from 1959-1964, the new version was hosted and narrated by the Academy Award winner, who has created modern-day horror blockbusters “Get Out” and “Us.”

The show featured much more diversity and modern storylines. Notable guest stars included Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Billy Porter, Joel McHale, Christopher Meloni, Jenna Elfman and Steven Yeun.

On March 4, CBS All Access will transition to Paramount+.

“Jordan Peele, [executive producer] Simon Kinberg and the entire production team truly reimagined The Twilight Zone for the modern age,” the streaming platform’s programming chief Julie McNamara said in a statement to TVLine. “They upheld the classic series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling and pushed today’s viewers to explore all new dimensions of thought-provoking and topical themes that we hope will resonate with audiences for years to come.”

The show’s production companies, Monkeypaw & Genre Films, added: “We greatly enjoyed our time working on ‘The Twilight Zone’ — particularly when the real world around us often felt more and more like another dimension. We cherished the opportunity to collaborate with so many talented writers, actors and crewmembers. After 20 unique episodes, we have told the stories that we wanted to tell, and CBS All Access was gracious in their understanding of our decision. It was an honor and a privilege to bring audiences a modern re-imagining of Rod Serling’s iconic creation.”