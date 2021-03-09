Movie News & Reviews

List of DVD release dates for March 9 and beyond

Tribune News Service

Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:

MARCH

9: Vanguard

9: Adverse

9: American Skin

9: IP Man: Kung Fu Master

9: Riviera: Season 2

16: Promising Young Woman

16: Brothers by Blood

16: Des

16: Don't Tell a Soul

16: Money Plane

16: PG: Psycho Goreman

16: Sheep And Wolves: Pig Deal

16: Songbird

23: News of the World

23: Breaking News in Yuba County

23: Castlevania Season 3

23: Hero Dog: The Journey Home

23: Soulmates, Season 1

23: The Undoing Limited Series

  Comments  

Movie News & Reviews

How Kaley Cuoco got ‘The Flight Attendant’ off the ground to play the heavy-drinking lead

Movie News & Reviews

‘The Real World’ made ‘Julie from Alabama’ a star. The spotlight wasn’t what she hoped

Movie News & Reviews

Commentary: How ‘Sound of Metal’ taught us how to live during lockdown

Movie News & Reviews

New on DVD: ‘Promising Young Woman’

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service