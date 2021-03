Yellen: Los cheques de ayuda comenzarán a llegar este fin de semana

Read Next

Not many things about the enigmatic Tilda Swinton are cut and dried, but her career does neatly divide at the turn of the millennium.

Before then, she was barely known to moviegoers and was reluctant to consider herself an actor. She often said she felt like she'd been pulled into art projects by her friend, the late Derek Jarman. She was his muse in eight films, beginning with her 1986 debut, "Caravaggio," and peaking with the vituperative "The Last of England," one of many Swinton performances (see also "Snowpiercer") that channel Margaret Thatcher.