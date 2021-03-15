‘Minari’ star Steven Yeun makes Oscars history, while ‘Mank’ dominates with 10 nominations

A story about a Korean American family with big dreams turned into a dream come true for Steven Yeun.

The “Minari” star on Monday became the first Asian American performer to be nominated for best actor at the Academy Awards, helping to highlight a historic list of Oscars finalists ahead of the April 25 ceremony in Los Angeles.

It was a throwback to old Hollywood, however, that dominated the announcement of the 2021 Oscar nominees, as the black-and-white biographical drama “Mank” led all films with 10 nods.

“Mank” — about the life of “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz — and “Minari” are both up for best picture, as are “Nomadland,” “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Promising Young Woman” and “Sound of Metal.”

History was also made in the best director field, where two women — Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland” and Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman” — were nominated in the category for the first time in a single year.

Zhao become the first woman of color to be nominated for best director. She won the equivalent honor at last month’s Golden Globes for her work on the visually stunning “Nomadland,” which follows a woman who travels the western United States in a van after losing her job.

“I’m so thrilled for our nomination(s)! Thank you to the Academy,” Zhao said Monday. “I’m grateful to have gone on this journey with our talented team of filmmakers and to have met so many wonderful people who generously shared their stories with us. Thank you so much to my academy peers for recognizing this film that is very close to my heart.”

“Minari” received six nominations overall, including one for Youn Yuj-jung, who is the first South Korean performer to be nominated for best supporting actress for her portrayal of the family’s grandmother.

“Never in my dreams did I ever think a Korean actress would be nominated for an Oscar, and I can’t believe it’s me!” Youn said. “I am incredibly humbled by the honor.”

Chadwick Boseman, who died at age 43 last year following a private battle with colon cancer, is nominated for best actor for his portrayal of a headstrong horn player in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which centers on a contentious recording session involving the titular blues singer. He won a Golden Globe for the role last month.

Viola Davis, who plays Rainey in the film, is up for best actress, making her the first Black woman ever to be nominated twice in that category. It’s the fourth nomination of her career, which is also the most of any Black actress.

Other nominees for best actress include “Nomadland” star Frances McDormand and Carey Mulligan, who portrays a woman seeking to teach predatory men a lesson in “Promising Young Woman.” Andra Day, who stars as the title jazz icon in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” and Vanessa Kirby, who plays a woman grieving a tragic home birth in “Pieces of a Woman,” are nominated as well.

The nods for “Mank” include one in the best actor field for Gary Oldman, who stars as Mankiewicz. Amanda Seyfried, who plays Hollywood Golden Age star Marion Davies in the movie, is nominated for best supporting actress. David Fincher, too, is nominated for best director.

Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield both received nominations for best supporting actor for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which centers on an FBI informant who befriends Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton.

Another nominee in that field was Leslie Odom Jr., who starred as Sam Cooke in “One Night in Miami...,” a drama envisioning a meeting between the singer and Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X and Jim Brown.

Sacha Baron Cohen is also nominated for best supporting actor for “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” a drama about anti-Vietnam War protesters, and Paul Raci, who starred alongside best actor nominee Riz Ahmed in “Sound of Metal,” about a drummer losing his hearing.

“The Father” was well-represented during Monday’s announcement, with Anthony Hopkins receiving a best actor nomination for his performance as an older man struggling with memory loss. Olivia Colman, who plays his concerned daughter, is up for best supporting actress.