Anthony Hopkins makes history as oldest best actor Oscar nominee

At 83, Anthony Hopkins isn’t slowing down any time soon.

The celebrated actor earned an Oscar nomination Monday for best actor for his role in “The Father,” making him the oldest actor to be nominated in that category in Academy Award history.

Richard Farnsworth previously held the record at age 79 for his 2000 nomination for “The Straight Story,” while Henry Fonda is the oldest winner for best actor, taking home the statue for “On Golden Pond” in 1982 when he was 76.

Christopher Plummer, who died last month, is the oldest nominee and winner in any acting category, scoring a supporting actor win for “Beginners” when he was 82 and a supporting actor nomination for “All the Money in the World” when he was 88.

Hopkins, meanwhile, was nominated alongside Riz Ahmed for “Sound of Metal,” Gary Oldman for “Mank,” Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Steven Yeun for “Minari.”

He’s been nominated five times before, for “The Silence of the Lambs,” “The Remains of the Day,” “Nixon,” “Amistad” and “The Two Popes.” He only won for “Silence of the Lambs.”

“The Father” earned six Oscar nominations Monday, including best picture and best supporting actress for Olivia Colman.