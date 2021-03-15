Glenn Close earns Oscar, Razzie nomination for same ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ role

Glenn Close is either the best or worst actress of this awards season, depending on who you ask.

The 73-year-old Connecticut native earned an Oscar nomination Monday morning for best actress in a supporting role for “Hillbilly Elegy,” in which she plays Bonnie “Mamaw” Vance alongside Amy Adams.

Close, still searching for her first Oscar win after seven previous nominations, will square off against Maria Bakalova for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Olivia Colman for “The Father,” Amanda Seyfried for “Mank” and Youn Yuh-jung for “Minari.”

But Close has another chance to win at a different award show, although she’s less likely to do a promotional tour for this one.

Last week, the actress earned a Razzie for the same role, nominated for worst supporting actress alongside Lucy Hale in “Fantasy Island,” Maggie Q in “Fantasy Island,” Kristen Wiig in “Wonder Woman 1984″ and Maddie Ziegler in “Music.”

Only two other actors have earned both an Oscar nomination and a Razzie nomination for the same role: Amy Irving for “Yentl” and James Coco in “Only When I Laugh.”

Several others, including Melissa McCarthy, Uma Thurman and Eddie Redmayne, have received the honors in the same year but for different roles.