Tribeca Film Festival returning to in-person format throughout New York City this year

NEW YORK — The Tribeca Film Festival is returning to a live-action setting.

The annual movie festival will go back to an in-person format this year, with a series of outdoor events set to be held throughout New York’s five boroughs, organizers announced Monday.

Scheduled to take place June 9-20, the “multiscreen celebration” is being billed as the first major, in-person film festival in North America since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago.

“The Tribeca Film Festival was born out of our mission to bring people together in the aftermath of 9/11,” festival co-founder Robert De Niro said in a statement. “We’re still doing it. And as New York emerges from the shadow of Covid-19, it seems just right to bring people together again in-person for our 20th anniversary festival.”

Last year’s Tribeca Film Festival postponed its traditional in-person events due to the pandemic, and instead made some films available to watch online.

This year, movie screenings are slated to take place at the Pier 57 Rooftop, The Battery and Brookfield Place in Lower Manhattan, Hudson Yards in Midtown, the Empire Outlets in Staten Island and The MetroTech Commons in Brooklyn, among other venues.

Traveling 40-foot LED screens will also be used to show movies throughout the five boroughs during the festival, which will be attended by audiences, filmmakers and more.

The film slate for the 2021 festival has not been released.

Photo renderings of festival screenings show pods of seats spaced out in designated outdoor areas in front of a massive screen.

“Tribeca is a community of the most resilient and talented storytellers on the planet. In 20 years, our community of creators and partners have become a family,” said festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal, who is the CEO of Tribeca Enterprises.

“This summer we are excited to reunite as Tribeca becomes a centerpiece of live entertainment in neighborhoods across New York City.”

Founded in 2002 to help strengthen Lower Manhattan after the 9/11 terror attacks, the Tribeca Film Festival has typically taken place in April and May in past years.