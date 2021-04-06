Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announce first Netflix project, a docuseries about Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to get back to work.

The royal couple, through their production company, Archewell Productions, announced its first project Tuesday, a docuseries about the Invictus Games and its athletes.

“Heart of Invictus,” from director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara, “will follow a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022,” Netflix said in a statement.

The Invictus Games, which Prince Harry co-founded in 2014, are a multisport event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year,” Prince Harry said in a statement.

“As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”

The couple signed a massive, multiyear Netflix deal in September, shortly after leaving their royal lives behind. The deal is expected to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Productions team are building an ambitious slate that reflects the values and causes they hold dear,” Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix, said in a statement.

“From the moment I met them, it’s been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn’t be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before.”