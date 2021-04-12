‘Minari’ star Yuh-Jung Youn jokingly thanks ‘snobbish’ British voters after winning BAFTA honor

Yuh-Jung Youn jokingly thanked the “snobbish” British voters after she won at the BAFTA Film Awards.

The “Minari” star took home the honor for best supporting actress during Sunday’s ceremony.

“Every award is meaningful but this one especially (being) recognized by British people, known as very snobbish people and they approve (of) me as a good actor, so I am very, very happy,” the Korean actress quipped over a video stream.

Youn, 73, plays the grandmother Soonja in “Minari,” a drama about a Korean American family starting a new life in rural Arkansas during the 1980s.

Youn previously won best supporting actress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for her performance in the film.

She is also nominated in the best supporting actress category at the Oscars, which take place April 25.

The BAFTA Film Awards were split into two days this year, with Saturday’s ceremony celebrating craft honors, and Sunday’s unveiling the winners of best film, outstanding British film, the acting categories and more.