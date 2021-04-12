‘Godzilla vs Kong’ smashes pandemic record with monstrous $60M haul

The pandemic isn’t over, but movie audiences packed into theaters to make “Godzilla vs. Kong” the biggest box office smash since COVID-19 shut down movie houses a year ago.

The monster flick, which is also streaming on HBO Max, has hauled in more than $60 million, CNBC reports. That’s more than $1.5 million above what sci-fi thriller “Tenet” brought in last year. Warner Bros., which is responsible for both pictures, also produced the fourth and fifth top earning films of the pandemic era.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” started its record run with a March 31 opening weekend that brought in $32.3 million. That, too, was the largest since the lockdown began. More than 3,000 screens across North America showed the giant reptile from Japan butting heads with the gorilla from Skull Island.

Tickets sales for “Godzilla vs. Kong” were bolstered by the strong weekend it’s currently enjoying, which has produced $13.4 million, according to Variety.