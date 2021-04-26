Fans upset ‘In Memoriam’ segment at Oscars didn’t include Jessica Walter, Naya Rivera

The “In Memoriam” segment at Sunday night’s Oscars didn’t get rave reviews from some fans who felt Jessica Walter and Naya Rivera should have been honored.

Neither of the stars, who are best known for their TV work, were included in the award show’s segment honoring artists who have died since the 2020 Academy Awards.

Walter, who starred on the comedy series “Arrested Development,” died in March. Rivera, who was best known for the musical show “Glee,” died in a drowning incident last July.

“Not including Jessica Walter in the In Memoriam is truly a disgrace....” wrote a Twitter user named Meredith Lee.

Another user named Mikayla tweeted, “since the academy, along with the grammys, decided yet again not to include naya rivera in the tribute section of their 3 hour long show, we again have to do it for them. you’re with us forever and your talent / legacy will span beyond generations. i love you.”

Walter, who was 80, appeared in numerous movies during the course of her decadeslong career. She was nominated for best actress in a drama film at the Golden Globes for the 1971 movie “Play Misty for Me.”

Rivera, who was 33, also appeared in several films.

Other noted omissions in the “In Memoriam” segment included Adam Schlesinger, the Fountains of Wayne artist who wrote music for many movies. He even received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song in 1997 for the ‘”That Thing You Do!” title song.

The Oscars website includes Walter and Schlesinger in its memorial section. However, Rivera is not listed.

