Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey’s documentary series about mental health, ‘The Me You Can’t See,’ gets release date

A documentary series exploring mental health that was co-created by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey is set to arrive this month.

“The Me You Can’t See” will debut on the Apple TV+ streaming service on May 21, the media company announced Monday.

The project aims to promote conversations and awareness about mental health through stories and discussions guided by Winfrey and Harry.

“We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human,” Harry said in a statement.

“The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels—and is—very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

Harry, 36, and Winfrey, 67, are both executive producers of “The Me You Can’t See.”

Glenn Close, Lady Gaga and NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway are among the stars slated to take part in the series.

“Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty,” Winfrey said in a statement. “Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their senior royal duties in the United Kingdom last year and have since moved to Southern California.

This marks the first project between Harry and Winfrey since the duo, along with Markle, sat down for a highly publicized interview that aired in March. During that conversation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex detailed the toll that being British royals in the U.K. took on them, as well as the challenges they faced there.

Harry has long been an advocate for mental health awareness, and helped launch the Heads Together foundation in support of the cause in 2016 with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

