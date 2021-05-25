Kevin Spacey accuser says it’s ‘absurd’ the actor was cast in first movie since sexual misconduct allegations

A man who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct isn’t happy to see the actor get cast in a new movie.

Shortly after Spacey’s participation in the upcoming Italian drama “L’uomo Che Disegno Dio” was confirmed, accuser Mark Ebenhoch told TMZ that the decision to hire the actor is “absurd.”

Ebenhoch claimed to Buzzfeed in 2017 that an assistant for Spacey asked him to “engage in a sexual act” with the actor while Ebenhoch was working as a military adviser on the set of the film “Outbreak” in 1995.

“They asked flat out to engage in a sexual act,” Ebenhoch told Buzzfeed at the time. “It was enough to stun me. It blew me away.”

He avoided Spacey for the rest of the shoot, according to Buzzfeed.

Ebenhoch, who had not yet come out as gay at the time, is one of numerous male accusers who claim Spacey committed sexual misconduct.

Spacey, 61, has denied all allegations.

“L’uomo Che Disegno Dio,” which filmmaker Franco Nero is directing, marks the first role Spacey has been cast in since the accusations against him surfaced.

“I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film,” Nero said to ABC News. “I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie.”

Following the accusations, Spacey was removed from his Netflix drama series “House of Cards,” while Christopher Plummer replaced him in the movie “All the Money in the World” and reshot all of his scenes.

Ebenhoch hopes Spacey won’t commit his alleged past actions while working on the film and believes the actor should be watched, he told TMZ.