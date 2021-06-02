‘Why Women Kill’ returns with a new cast, new deaths and a new excuse

Allison Tolman has her own running list of valid excuses for murder: It’s too cold outside. Women’s pants pockets that are sewn shut.

“The key,” the actress said, “is moving past them.”

“Why Women Kill,” though, doesn’t want its leads to move past those murderous urges. It wants them to lean in.

The Paramount+ anthology series, a black comedy about the extreme measures women take, including, well, murder, returns Thursday after almost two years off the air due to COVID. The show looks almost entirely different from its first season. Instead of three time lines, there is just one. Instead of the 1960s, the 1980s and 2019, we stay just in the 1940s.

But what stays the same is the desperation that drives women.

Tolman, who plays Alma, a dowdy housewife whose sole duties are to care for her husband (Nick Frost) and daughter (B.K. Cannon), said she typically tries to avoid those roles where she’s described as someone else’s something: wife, mother, best friend. But “Why Women Kill,” instead, is reliant on Alma’s “departure from those roles.”

“She has this inkling of ambition to be more than she is, more than the set of given circumstances she’s lived in,” Tolman told the Daily News. “There’s a tiny crack of opportunity she latches on to, then takes that to the absolute furthest extent for a wallflower doting mother to go.”

Frost, who plays Alma’s husband, Bertram, a veterinarian, called it a “yearning to get ahead.”

“Keeping up with the Joneses,” he told The News. “Murdering the Joneses.”

Alma’s urges stem from a simple goal: to get into the garden club. Much like showrunner cs most famous show, “Desperate Housewives,” the second season of “Why Women Kill” circles around a group of nosy women with a finger in everyone’s business, led by their queen, Rita (Lana Parrilla).

“We start rooting for Alma, but she goes through such an evolution where the more power she accrues, she changes,” Cherry told The News. “Absolute power corrupts absolutely. The more power she gains and the way she wields her power, sometimes — towards the end, ruthlessly — she changes.”

Before the change, Bertram and Alma are exactly as you’d expect from a couple in the ‘40s. He goes to the office. She runs the errands. They gossip over dinner, which is always waiting when he gets home.

“Bertram was that classic provider. [Alma’s] given a stipend from which to make the house work. He just believes that’s how it is and it works and that’s the shape of it,” Frost told The News.

“They thrive upon knowing what’s happening every single second of every single day. Once Alma starts to stray from that with notions of grandeur and joining the garden club ladies, that’s when he starts to have a problem,” Frost added.

But like in the first season, every death has a justification. Each killing can be explained or excused.

“It’s a woman versus her own ambition and what that does to her and how that tears her and her family apart. She’s the hero of her own story,” Tolman told The News.

“That’s Alma’s M.O. for the entire season. Her ability to justify her decisions by saying ‘I’m doing the right thing’ and truly feeling in her gut that she’s doing the right thing is truly uncanny. She becomes untethered as the season goes on in a way that helps her make sense of the world that she’s building.”

In “Why Women Kill,” everyone has a secret and everyone has a reason. The heroes and villains trade jobs. Good people make bad choices.

“We have something to say about beauty and the nature of power and how some people with power treat others cruelly and what happens when the tides turn and those victims gain power,” Cherry told The News. “Who do they become?”

———