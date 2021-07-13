Paris Hilton to star on Netflix cooking show

Paris Hilton and Netflix are serving up a new cooking show.

“Cooking With Paris” will star Hilton in what the streaming service says will not be a standard culinary program.

“She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be,” Netflix said about Hilton in a show announcement Monday. “With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances.”

The six-episode series premieres Aug. 4 on Netflix, with a promo for the show promising “simple recipes from the kitchen of Paris Hilton.”

“The secret’s out,” Hilton tweeted Monday. “I can’t wait for my new show with @Netflix.”

Hilton, 40, is the latest celebrity to headline a cooking show, with the others including Amy Schumer, who has a series on Food Network, and Selena Gomez, who hosts a program on HBO Max. Schumer and Gomez both launched their shows last year.

It’s also the newest venture for Hilton, a hotel heiress who starred on the reality series “The Simple Life” and has worked in the music realm as both a singer and DJ.

