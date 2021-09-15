Movie News & Reviews
Family guide to new movie releases
'BLUE BAYOU"
Rated R for language throughout and some violence.
What it’s about: A Louisiana man adopted from Korea faces deportation after an incident with law enforcement.
The kid attractor factor: This is an adult drama, so there's not much appeal for kids.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Family is the most important thing, never abandon your kids, learn to communicate.
Violence: Some bloody, brutal beatings, a motorcycle crash, a robbery.
Language: Swearing throughout.
Sex: None
Drugs: None
Parents’ advisory: This is a mature film with some violence and expression of mature themes, but it's appropriate for teenagers.
———
THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE
Rated PG-13 for sexual content and drug abuse.
What it’s about: A biopic of the notorious televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker
The kid attractor factor: This is more of an adult drama, but teens might be interested.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Blind loyalty can leave you blind, but always have faith in yourself, remain positive and love everyone.
Violence: None
Language: None
Sex: Some sexual acts (no nudity) and references, discussion of infidelity and sex scandals.
Drugs: Prescription drug abuse
Parents’ advisory: This is more of an adult film, not appropriate or appealing for kids, but OK for teens.
———
This story was originally published September 15, 2021 12:28 PM.
