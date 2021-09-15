Family guide to new movie releases

'BLUE BAYOU"

Rated R for language throughout and some violence.

What it’s about: A Louisiana man adopted from Korea faces deportation after an incident with law enforcement.

The kid attractor factor: This is an adult drama, so there's not much appeal for kids.

Good lessons/bad lessons: Family is the most important thing, never abandon your kids, learn to communicate.

Violence: Some bloody, brutal beatings, a motorcycle crash, a robbery.

Language: Swearing throughout.

Sex: None

Drugs: None

Parents’ advisory: This is a mature film with some violence and expression of mature themes, but it's appropriate for teenagers.

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

Rated PG-13 for sexual content and drug abuse.

What it’s about: A biopic of the notorious televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker

The kid attractor factor: This is more of an adult drama, but teens might be interested.

Good lessons/bad lessons: Blind loyalty can leave you blind, but always have faith in yourself, remain positive and love everyone.

Violence: None

Language: None

Sex: Some sexual acts (no nudity) and references, discussion of infidelity and sex scandals.

Drugs: Prescription drug abuse

Parents’ advisory: This is more of an adult film, not appropriate or appealing for kids, but OK for teens.

