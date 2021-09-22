Movie News & Reviews
Redbox’s top 10 DVD rentals
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 13:
1. The Boss Baby: Family Business — Universal
2. Black Widow (2020) — Disney
3. Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard — Lionsgate
4. Peter Rabbit 2 — Sony
5. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It — Warner
6. Catch the Bullet — Lionsgate
7. The Gateway — Lionsgate
8. The Girl Who Got Away — Quiver
9. Great White — RIJ Entertainment
10. Wrath of Man — Warner
———
This story was originally published September 22, 2021 5:30 AM.
Comments