Movie News & Reviews

Redbox’s top 10 DVD rentals

Tribune News Service

The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 13:

1. The Boss Baby: Family Business — Universal

2. Black Widow (2020) — Disney

3. Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard — Lionsgate

4. Peter Rabbit 2 — Sony

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

5. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It — Warner

6. Catch the Bullet — Lionsgate

7. The Gateway — Lionsgate

8. The Girl Who Got Away — Quiver

9. Great White — RIJ Entertainment

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

10. Wrath of Man — Warner

———

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 5:30 AM.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Entertainment

US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

September 22, 2021 5:18 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service