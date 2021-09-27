Netflix sets up shop in Brooklyn neighborhood with massive new production studio

NEW YORK — First came the hipsters. Now it’s the moviemakers.

Bushwick’s revival took another step forward this month, when Netflix set up shop in the Brooklyn neighborhood.

The streaming service opened a 170,000-square-foot studio in Bushwick, a long-term lease that will provide “a state-of-the-art production experience for filmmakers,” a spokesman told the Daily News.

The massive facility, stretching across almost two avenue blocks just off the L line, includes six soundstages, a mill, flexible support space, offices and meeting rooms.

Two productions have already started preparation at the facility, with filming expected to begin this month, but Netflix declined to reveal which shows. But signage at the production lot indicates the miniseries “The Watcher,” starring Naomi Watts, is being filmed there.

“From day one, they were excellent partners in trying to understand the landscape and community they were moving into,” Anne del Castillo, the commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, told the Daily News.

“We reached out to them once they made the commitment and really got down to business to really try to understand what they were planning, help them understand what the community was in the area and connecting them to all the folks they really needed to engage to make the project mutually beneficial for both them and New York City.”

The Bushwick studio isn’t the first of its kind, certainly — Silvercup Studios has been running out of Long Island City, Queens, since 1983 and has been the home to shows from “Sex and the City” to political drama “Madam Secretary.” Steiner Studios sits at about three times the size in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Robert De Niro’s Wildflower Studios recently got approval from Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and the community board to move forward with construction in Astoria.

But for Netflix, this is a permanent home after years of drifting around the five boroughs to film such shows as the comedy-drama series “Russian Doll,” the Ellie Kemper sitcom “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and a host of Marvel series such as “Jessica Jones.”

“When you’ve got this physical presence, there is that visible brick-and-mortar commitment that they’re going to keep that real estate active,” Robert Thompson, the founding director of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture at Syracuse University, told The News. “That infrastructure does give a certain feel of stability.”

In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic wrecked the 2020 TV season, the industry accounted for about 185,000 jobs, $18.1 billion in wages and $81.6 billion in total economic output, according to a report from the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment released in August.

Over the past 15 years, New York City jobs directly tied to the television and film industry have increased at 3% annually, compared with the city’s overall rate of 2%.

The direct ties, del Castillo explained, are supplies and services: lumber, laundry, electrical work. The indirect is everyone else in the community.

“There’s this induced impact where the workers on the productions then go spend money in the communities,” she told The News. “Maybe they’re going to meet up for drinks after work or they’re going to have dinner somewhere. That’s where we see some of the benefits of the production, too.”

That’s what popular ramen restaurant Ichiran, which faces the Bushwick studio, is hoping for. “We’re really looking forward to increased business with the opening of the Netflix studios,” Anson Ma, general manager at the Brooklyn location, told The News.

The new studio sits on land that was previously a steel factory and is surrounded by wholesalers and a granite supplier. Known for its gritty industrial history, Bushwick has in recent years recently seen a revival, with trendy pubs and buzzy restaurants like the New York outpost of San Francisco Sichuan eatery Mission Chinese setting up shop down the road from Netflix. Brooklyn pizza mainstay Roberta’s is also within driving distance.

Before COVID hit, the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment report bragged “the industry was at an all-time high,” with 80 series shot in New York City during the 2018-19 season. By the end of August, 34 projects were already back filming. Thompson thinks the number will keep growing.

“Once upon a time, New York City was the center of television production. When television first started in the late ‘40s and early ‘50s, a vast percentage of network television originated live out of New York. You had a few shows that came out of Chicago and places like that, but when one thinks of the first hits on TV, they were live from New York,” he told The News.

“Now, with this Netflix [studio], it seems to be one more step in New York reclaiming its capital status for the television industry.”

