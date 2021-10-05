‘Sex and the City’ revival ‘And Just Like That’ to premiere in December on HBO Max

Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte will be back for the holidays.

“And Just Like That,” the modern-day revival of “Sex and the City,” will premiere in December, HBO Max announced Tuesday.

The series, which was originally announced in January, reunites original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler will all reprise their roles, as will Willie Garson, who died last month.

“Grey’s Anatomy” alum Sara Ramirez will join the cast as Che Diaz, “a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured.”

Other new cast members include Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman.