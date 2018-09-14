Country cooking restaurant going into former Wood Stone location in Columbus

It didn’t take long for another eatery to stake a claim to the former Wood Stone restaurant property that closed its doors in Columbus last month.
A country cooking business called Miles To Go — which already has one location on Stadium Drive in Phenix City and another on Warm Springs Road in Columbus — is preparing to enter the 5739 Whitesville Road location that was home to Wood Stone for eight years, the staff confirmed Friday.
Miles To Go expects to open its third eatery this fall, its restaurants falling into the category of meat-and-three, with it serving customers cafeteria-style.
Meats on its menu, which vary by day, include fried chicken, meatloaf, salmon croquets, roasted chicken, fried pork chops, country fried steak, hamburger steak, rotisserie chicken, chicken livers, pork loin, roasted turkey breast, chicken strips and fried catfish fillets. Of course, there are a wide variety of vegetables and casseroles, along with dessert.
The current Miles To Go locations are open Monday through Saturday, but closed Sunday.
Wood Stone, operated by the Nia Family, was known for its Italian and Mediterranean menu.
“Our family have been honored and privileged to serve Columbus and its surrounding areas for the past eight years, and have made many wonderful friends and ‘just like’ family,” Wood Stone’s management posted on its Facebook page in late August. “During this season of our lives we have come together and made the family decision to slow down by taking a break from the restaurant industry … We thank each and everyone of you, with love in our hearts and a smile on our face.”
