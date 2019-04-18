Don’t want to cook on Easter Sunday? Here’s where to eat in Columbus

Here are the top ten 2019 Easter candies in the U.S. These are the top ten 2019 Easter candies in the U.S. according to CandyStore.com. This year's list includes Cadbury Mini Eggs and gourmet jelly beans. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the top ten 2019 Easter candies in the U.S. according to CandyStore.com. This year's list includes Cadbury Mini Eggs and gourmet jelly beans.

Although Easter Sunday isn’t a national holiday, many stores and restaurants in Columbus will be closed in observance of the holy day.





But some businesses will remain open Sunday for those who need to hop to the store for a last-minute Easter basket gift or for those who prefer to eat out than cook a meal after an early church service.

Whatever the weekend plan may be, here’s a list of stores and restaurants that will be open on Easter Sunday.

Note that while most of these stores should be open during regular Sunday hours, it’s always best to call to confirm.

Local restaurants in Columbus.

Houlihan’s: Open normal hours

Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant: Open 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Cannon Brew Pub: Open normal hours

Smoke Bourbon and BBQ: Open normal hours

Fountain City Coffee: Open normal hours

Freeze Frame Yogurt Shoppe: Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Iron Bank Coffee Co.: Open normal hours

Your Pie: Open normal hours

Fort Benning is also holding an Easter brunch that is open to the public. Space is limited, register at benning.armymwr.com.

Grocery stores:

Walmart

Winn-Dixie

Dollar General

Kroger

Stores that are closed include Publix, Target, Aldi, The Fresh Market, Sam’s Club and Piggly Wiggly.

Chain restaurants: