Don’t want to cook on Easter Sunday? Here’s where to eat in Columbus
Although Easter Sunday isn’t a national holiday, many stores and restaurants in Columbus will be closed in observance of the holy day.
But some businesses will remain open Sunday for those who need to hop to the store for a last-minute Easter basket gift or for those who prefer to eat out than cook a meal after an early church service.
Whatever the weekend plan may be, here’s a list of stores and restaurants that will be open on Easter Sunday.
Note that while most of these stores should be open during regular Sunday hours, it’s always best to call to confirm.
Local restaurants in Columbus.
- Houlihan’s: Open normal hours
- Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant: Open 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- The Cannon Brew Pub: Open normal hours
- Smoke Bourbon and BBQ: Open normal hours
- Fountain City Coffee: Open normal hours
- Freeze Frame Yogurt Shoppe: Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Iron Bank Coffee Co.: Open normal hours
- Your Pie: Open normal hours
- Fort Benning is also holding an Easter brunch that is open to the public. Space is limited, register at benning.armymwr.com.
Grocery stores:
- Walmart
- Winn-Dixie
- Dollar General
- Kroger
- Stores that are closed include Publix, Target, Aldi, The Fresh Market, Sam’s Club and Piggly Wiggly.
Chain restaurants:
- Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill
- Bonefish Grill
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill
- Denny’s
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- Golden Corral
- Hooters
- IHOP
- Krystal Burger
- LongHorn Steakhouse
- McDonald’s
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- Panera Bread
- Red Lobster
- Starbucks
- Waffle House
