Columbus is one of 4 cities nationwide to try Burger King’s new, healthier Whopper

Columbus is now one of four U.S. cities where diners can now order Burger King’s meatless Impossible Whopper.

The chain announced Tuesday that the plant-based patty will be sold at restaurants in three new cities: Miami; Montgomery, Alabama; and Columbus. Tuesday, May 14, is the first day the new burgers are available, Business Wire reports.





Burger King first introduced the patty in St. Louis, Missouri, locations last month, and the venture went so well that the chain plans to roll out the Impossible Whopper nationwide by the end of 2019.





The meatless Whopper is a partnership between Burger King and Impossible Foods, a company that develops plant-based substitutes for meat and dairy products. Impossible’s founder Pat Brown, a former Stanford University Professor, created the company in 2011, the New York Times reports.





What should Columbus eaters expect? Well, Brown told the New York Times in April that the company’s goal was to “deliver everything meat lovers care about.” Impossible uses heme, an iron-rich protein the company takes from soybean roots and transfers to yeast for mass production, with a combination of other vegetarian ingredients to mimic the texture and taste of ground beef.





The burger will have about the same amount of protein as a regular Whopper but with 90% less cholesterol and 15% less fat, the Times reports.





Burger King plans to advertise the arrival of the mock-meat patty with an Impossible Whopper tour bus which will drive through each city this month. The bus stops in Columbus May 20-21 offering games, music and free swag to celebrate the burger’s launch.