Columbus is home to more than a fair share of great coffee shops.

But which one is your favorite? Have your say by taking our online poll, or email Josh Mixon at jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com.

In your email, please include:

Name of coffee shop with your favorite drink

Why it’s your favorite coffee shop

