Restaurants Try kimbap, fried mandu and fish cake stir fry at this Korean restaurant in Columbus October 04, 2019 05:00 AM

This week's Foodie Friday takes us to Korea House, where we sampled Kim Bap(Beef), Fried Mandu(Pork), Korean fish cake stir fry, pork, chicken and more. Korea House, 5507 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA, is open Monday -Saturday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m