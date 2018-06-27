Man charged in drive-by shooting that left two injured on Sims Street

A Columbus man was charged Wednesday in a drive-by shooting on Sims Street three weeks after two men were injured.
James O. Bonner, 21, was arrested on Montclair Court on outstanding warrants and held in the Muscogee County Jail. Bonner was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit certain crimes . A Recorder's Court hearing is set for 9 a.m. Friday .
Police were called at 2:37 p.m. on June 3 to the 4500 block of Sims Street to check on a drive-by shooting where two victims had been shot.
