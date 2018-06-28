Rape suspect nabbed in Subway parking lot

A Columbus man wanted for rape was taken into custody Wednesday after he was spotted in the Subway parking lot on Buena Vista Road, police said.
Eddie Richardson Jr. , 50, was arrested about 5 p.m. without incident at 4805 Buena Vista Road. Facing an additional charge of probation violation, he was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and held for an 8 a.m. Saturday hearing in Recorder's Court.
Police found Richardson outside the business after three officers arrived. The suspect is accused in a rape that occurred sometime between 10:40 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. June 16 at a home near Warm Springs Road and Midland Chase Loop .
Police were called to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus on June 17 to take a report from the victim.
