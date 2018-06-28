Shooting has left one man dead of multiple gunshots, one injured

Police in LaGrange are investigating a homicide after a man was found with gunshot wounds late Wednesday on Lexington Park Drive.
The victim hasn't been identified and no suspects have been located, police said.
Police were called about 11:51 p.m. to check on an armed robbery attempt with shots fired into a vehicle. The man was transported to Well Star West Georgia where he was pronounced dead.
Two callers reported details of the shooting to police. While driving on Lexington Park Drive, the first caller said a vehicle was disabled and a man appeared to be working on it. As the caller approached the vehicle, two individuals approached their vehicle with three occupants and started shooting.
One occupant sustained a small cut to his foot and the other two were not injured. Police were called to their home after they fled from the gunfire. Police observed damage to the vehicle from multiple gunshots.
The second caller saw the victim in the roadway before police arrived.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact detective John Slonaker with the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2620 or Police Lt. Dale Strickland at 706-883-2652.
Comments