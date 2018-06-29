Nurse at Muscogee Manor charged with commercial gambling

A 45-year-old Columbus woman faces gambling charges after an investigation by the Metro Narcotics Task Force.
Theodora T. Lenore was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Thursday at Muscogee Manor & Rehabilitation Center on three counts of commercial gambling, police said. She was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and later released on bond, waiving her 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Recorder's Court.
Lenore was arrested by the task force on outstanding warrants but there is no initial report of an investigation found on the suspect at the police department.
Lenore is a licensed practical nurse at the 7150 Manor Road facility which operates as an intermediate care nursing facility. With no report on file at the police department, there is no information linking Lenore to any offense or an ongoing investigation.
Comments