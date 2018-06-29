Lakebottom burglary suspect triggers alarm — and is caught with 38 bullets in gun, police say

A Lakebottom-area resident’s remote-monitoring home security system tipped Columbus police to a Thursday break-in leading to the arrest of a suspect who had a stolen pistol with an extended clip of 38 rounds, an officer testified Friday.
Brandon Jones, 22, was in court Friday facing charges of attempted burglary, theft by receiving stolen property, using a firearm to commit a crime, being a convicted felon with a gun and obstructing police.
Officer Michael Baker said the homeowner called police about 1 a.m. Thursday to report she was out of town and her security system had alerted her to “multiple individuals” at the front and rear entrances to her home in the 1200 block of Eberhart Avenue.
The system had a live feed so she remotely could see what her surveillance cameras were recording, Baker said.
Baker and a second officer responded, one going to the front and one to the rear. At the back of the house, Baker heard commotion on the far side of an 8-foot privacy fence, which Jones abruptly jumped while Baker was there, Baker said.
He ordered Jones to freeze, but he ran, jumping back over the fence and running alongside it, the officer said. Baker followed on the far side, tracking the noise until Jones jumped the fence again, landed in front of Baker a second time, and kept running toward Peacock Avenue, Baker said.
Finally Jones fell and Baker caught him, finding the suspect was wearing an empty holster and had a gun magazine on him, the officer testified.
Police went back to the house, and in the yard found a discarded .40-caliber Glock Model 22 pistol with an extended magazine, which they believe Jones had been carrying, Baker said. With one bullet chambered to fire, the gun held a total of 38, he said.
The weapon was reported stolen June 30, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala., he said.
Investigators also discovered someone had thrown a brick through the pane of a front door window, and two bricks through the rear door, which essentially was “destroyed,” Baker said. The bricks were on the floor just inside the doors.
Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter found probable cause to send the case to Muscogee Superior Court. “Mr. Jones has multiple burglary convictions,” the judge noted.
Police said they expect to file more charges against the suspect.
Comments