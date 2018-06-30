Columbus, Phenix City weather for July 1 from WRBL's Cody Nickel

Columbus Chef and restaurateur Mark Jones is at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, working to recover from an automobile accident that left him with a spinal cord injury and limited use of his limbs. Jones says it's the toughest challenge he's faced.
Attorney Danielle Forté officially declared her candidacy by qualifying for the office of Muscogee County Clerk of Superior Courts during a Friday morning rally for supporters and press conference at the Citizens Service Center in Columbus, Georgia.
Hamilton Relay at 1501 13th Street provides telecommunication services for the hearing impaired that are often provided for free by state and federal programs. Columbus is the Nebraska-based company's second Georgia location
Watch as makeup artist Maddiey Harrison preps actor Joshua Acoff for a recent performance of "The Addams Family" at Columbus State University. The final two performances are scheduled for June 29-30 at 7:30 p.m. at CSU's Riverside Theatre Complex.
Princeton Kelly, 24, faces charges after he and a second man picked up a 13-year old Cusseta girl they met on Facebook, and took her to a Victory Drive hotel for sex. Detectives say that the men knew the girl was underage
In it's seventh summer, a program at Columbus State University offers kids with disabilities a chance to improve their fine and motor skills, get more physically fit, and socialize with other kids. Each child gets individualized help. It's all free.
The national non-profit Wake for Warriors partnered with the Team Semper Fi Fund sports program to bring wounded warriors from across the military branches for three days of relaxation, networking and wake surfing on Lake Harding
John Williams describes his son as a typical young man, "young, wild, liked to have a good time. But he didn't make no mistake for him to get killed like that." Demetrius Johnson's defense attorney Mark Shelnutt also comments on the hearing
There's a new walking trail in the East Alabama community of Crawford. The paved, 1/4 mile asphalt track is next to the Dollar General store in Crawford. There are plans to add benches and fencing around the track, which is surrounded by Pecan trees.
Columbus High graduate Stanton Schorr, who plays for Mercer University, comments on his win at the largest amateur golf tournament in the southeast. He has two tips to share, one from the fairway, and one on mental toughness