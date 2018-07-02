Former Ole Miss football player, coach Billy Kinard dies

Former Ole Miss Rebels football player and coach Billy Kinard, 84, died Saturday after an extended illness, the school announced Monday. In 1971, Kinard became the first Ole Miss alum to become Rebels head coach after having played for the team from 1952 to 1955.
Billy Kinard was the fourth of four Kinard brothers to play football at Ole Miss. Billy’s oldest brother, Frank “Bruiser” Kinard, was an All-American in 1936 and 1937 and was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1951 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971.
Kinard played defensive back and halfback at Ole Miss under legendary coach Johnny Vaught and earned four letters in the sport. During Kinard’s playing career, the Rebels went 34-6-3, won the SEC in 1954 and 1955 and played in two Sugar Bowls.
Kinard also lettered in baseball for the Rebels twice and was part of the 1956 Ole Miss team that claimed SEC West division and NCAA District III titles before ultimately finishing third at the College World Series.
Following his playing career, Kinard was drafted in the second round of the 1956 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. He spent four seasons in the NFL in stints with the Packers, the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills.
After serving as an assistant coach at Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Arkansas, Kinard returned to Ole Miss after the 1970 season to replace Vaught, who retired after suffering a heart attack. With his brother Frank as the athletic director, Kinard’s debut season saw the Rebels post a 10-2 record and finish 15th in the AP Poll, their best season since 1962.
Kinard’s first year with the Rebels proved to be his best. After a 5-5 record in 1972, Ole Miss began the 1973 season with a 1-2 mark when Kinard was removed as head coach. Vaught replaced Billy as head coach for the remainder of the year and Frank as athletic director, a position Vaught would hold until 1978.
Following his ouster at his alma mater, Kinard served as an assistant coach with the Packers, Browns and New England Patriots. He was the head coach at Gardner-Webb in 1978, going 4-5-1 to give Kinard a career head coaching record of 20-14-1.
Kinard is survived by his wife of 62 ½ years, Kay H. Kinard; son Billy Kinard Jr., daughter Kathy Kinard, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Comments