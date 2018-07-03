Russell County jail inmate dies in hospital day before scheduled release

A Russell County Jail inmate died Monday, a day before she was scheduled to be released from the lockup, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said Tuesday.
Shirlee Miles, 64, died Monday at Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital in Phenix City, the sheriff said during a 11 a.m. news conference. Described as homeless, Miles was picked up by the Phenix City Police Department on May 23 for disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors, and her release date was set for Tuesday.
Taylor said preliminary autopsy reports indicates Miles had a series of health problems but it appears she died of congestive heart failure. She also had cancer that hadn’t been treated.
The sheriff said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was called to investigate the death because she was still in the custody of the sheriff's office.
"As far as I'm aware, there is no issue with anything that we've done at the facility at the jail," he said. "She has been given all medical care that was due to her."
During Miles' time at the jail, Taylor said she fell and hit her head on May 31 after returning from court sentencing. She was taken to the same hospital where she was treated and returned to the facility.
On Monday, the doctor and jail staff were unable to control her low blood pressure. She was in and out of consciousness, the sheriff said.
"There was an order from Municipal Court that she could get out a day early," Taylor said. "The problem was that she was in and out of consciousness."
Taylor called the news conference to get details out on the death.
"I wished she would have survived her medical issues.," he said. "I just don't like the passing in the custody of sheriff's office."
