Johnny Byrd
Johnny Byrd
Johnny Byrd

Latest News

Meth valued at $3,600 found during raid on 32nd Street

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

July 03, 2018 01:45 PM

A 43-year-old Columbus man was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine Sunday after the Special Operations Unit found more than an ounce of the drug during a bust on 32nd Street, police said.

Johnny Lee Byrd was taken into custody at 12:10 p.m. Sunday at 1306 32nd St. He also was charged with one count of possessing drugs not in an original container and possessing drug-related objects. He was held in the Muscogee County Jail for a Tuesday hearing in Recorder's Court.

Police said the Special Operations Units found 36 grams of meth valued at $3,600 while serving a search warrant. Agents also seized 18 alprazxolam pills worth $90, temazepam pills valued at $10 and 28 gabapentin pills with a street value of $140. The total drugs were valued at $3,840.

In addition to the drugs, police found two digital scales and small clear plastic bags commonly used to package illegal drugs.

Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during methamphetamine use.

By

  Comments  