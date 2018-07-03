Meth valued at $3,600 found during raid on 32nd Street

A 43-year-old Columbus man was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine Sunday after the Special Operations Unit found more than an ounce of the drug during a bust on 32nd Street, police said.
Johnny Lee Byrd was taken into custody at 12:10 p.m. Sunday at 1306 32nd St. He also was charged with one count of possessing drugs not in an original container and possessing drug-related objects. He was held in the Muscogee County Jail for a Tuesday hearing in Recorder's Court.
Police said the Special Operations Units found 36 grams of meth valued at $3,600 while serving a search warrant. Agents also seized 18 alprazxolam pills worth $90, temazepam pills valued at $10 and 28 gabapentin pills with a street value of $140. The total drugs were valued at $3,840.
In addition to the drugs, police found two digital scales and small clear plastic bags commonly used to package illegal drugs.
