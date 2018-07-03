Beaten boy with knot on head ran screaming down Crystal Court for help, police say

An 11-year-old boy was found with a knot on the side of his head and other injuries while screaming for help Sunday on Crystal Court, police said Tuesday during a Recorder's Court hearing.
Destinee Janay Hampton, 26, was taken into custody about 6 p.m. Sunday on Crystal Court. She was charged with one count each of first-degree cruelty to children, battery and misdemeanor obstruction of a police officer. She is held in the Muscogee County Jail. Represented by defense attorney Stacey Jackson, Hampton pleaded not guilty to the charges before Judge Julius Hunter bound the charges over to Superior Court on bonds totaling $5,500.
Police Cpl. Matt Sitler of the Special Victims Unit said residents called police about an injured boy screaming and running down the street for help. The boy said he had been beaten by his mother, police said.
Sitler said the boy was struck with a blunt object causing injuries. When Jackson asked about the type of object, Sitler said, "I don't want to disclose that."
A case worker from the Department of Family and Children Services was called to the scene to interview the child. Sitler said he stood by during the interview. A 3-year-old and the 11-year-old boy were later removed from the home.
If Hampton is released on bond, she must follow the plan approved by the DFCS case worker, said Matt Brown, assistant district attorney.
