Nekoe Phillips
Nekoe Phillips
Nekoe Phillips

Latest News

Columbus man accused of possessing 66 fake $20 bills

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

July 03, 2018 05:33 PM

A man accused of possessing 66 fake $20 bills pleaded not guilty Tuesday to second-degree forgery charges in Columbus Recorder's Court.

Nekoe Phillips, 24, also was charged with one count each of possession of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm, giving a false name and two counts of possessing drug-related objects. Under an agreement between his attorney William Kendrick and assistant district attorney Matt Brown, bond on each forgery count was reduced from $5,000 on each charge to $200. Judge Julius Hunter set bonds totaling $19,750 and bound the charges over to Superior Court.

Kendrick said the charges involved $20 bills. He waived the court hearing and no testimony was presented on the fake bills.

If released and he is charged with another crime, Phillips' bond could be revoked, assistant district attorney Matt Brown said.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

By

  Comments  