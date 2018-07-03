Columbus man accused of possessing 66 fake $20 bills

A man accused of possessing 66 fake $20 bills pleaded not guilty Tuesday to second-degree forgery charges in Columbus Recorder's Court.
Nekoe Phillips, 24, also was charged with one count each of possession of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm, giving a false name and two counts of possessing drug-related objects. Under an agreement between his attorney William Kendrick and assistant district attorney Matt Brown, bond on each forgery count was reduced from $5,000 on each charge to $200. Judge Julius Hunter set bonds totaling $19,750 and bound the charges over to Superior Court.
Kendrick said the charges involved $20 bills. He waived the court hearing and no testimony was presented on the fake bills.
If released and he is charged with another crime, Phillips' bond could be revoked, assistant district attorney Matt Brown said.
Comments