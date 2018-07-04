Multiple gunshots on Gateway Drive leave Phenix City man dead

A Phenix City man is dead after gunshots erupted on Gateway Drive late Tuesday, authorities said.
Kamarcus Thomas, 24, was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene of the shooting just after 11 p.m., said Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. Thomas' body will be transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery, Ala., for an autopsy on Thursday.
Sumbry said the victim was found outside a house on the street. Gateway Drive is located off of 431 South.
The death is under investigation by Phenix City Police Department.
