Hit and run crash kills pedestrian on U.S. 82 near Union Springs , Ala.

A pedestrian from Cuthbert, Ga., died late Tuesday in a hit and run crash while standing outside his vehicle on U.S. 82, about 13 miles east of Union Springs, Ala., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
William Gregory Bell, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 11 p.m. crash in the Midway Community.
Alabama State Troopers said the driver of the vehicle left the scene of the crash. Anyone with any information on the crash should call 334-242-0700.
The crash remains under investigation by state troopers.
