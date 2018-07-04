Failing to use seat belt leads Columbus police to murder suspect on Elvan Avenue

Columbus police were looking for Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III on an outstanding murder warrant before he was stopped for a seat belt violation Tuesday on Elvan Avenue at Victory Drive.
Ghant, 36, was taken into custody about 4:15 p.m. and held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail on failing to wear seat belt, driving while license suspended and the murder charge. He is held for an 8 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder's Court.
Police said Ghant was driving a 1983 Chevrolet Caprice on Elvan Avenue when a patrol officer observed he wasn't wearing a seat belt. A further investigation on Ghant revealed that his license was suspended and an outstanding bench warrant.
The victim's name in the homicide investigation wasn't immediately available from police.
