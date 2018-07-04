Columbus, Phenix City weather for July 5 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Hallie Richardson acquired unique skills during her senior project at Columbus High School she uses performing the role of Kaa in the Springer Opera House's production of "Jungle Book." Performances begin July 6.
Charlie Gilliam, a student at Brookstone School and Boy Scout in Troop 35 in Columbus, has created six raised, garden beds for Fox Elementary School for his Eagle Scout project. He built the beds in three different sizes for different grade levels.
Columbus Chef and restaurateur Mark Jones is at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, working to recover from an automobile accident that left him with a spinal cord injury and limited use of his limbs. Jones says it's the toughest challenge he's faced.
Attorney Danielle Forté officially declared her candidacy by qualifying for the office of Muscogee County Clerk of Superior Courts during a Friday morning rally for supporters and press conference at the Citizens Service Center in Columbus, Georgia.
Hamilton Relay at 1501 13th Street provides telecommunication services for the hearing impaired that are often provided for free by state and federal programs. Columbus is the Nebraska-based company's second Georgia location
Watch as makeup artist Maddiey Harrison preps actor Joshua Acoff for a recent performance of "The Addams Family" at Columbus State University. The final two performances are scheduled for June 29-30 at 7:30 p.m. at CSU's Riverside Theatre Complex.
Princeton Kelly, 24, faces charges after he and a second man picked up a 13-year old Cusseta girl they met on Facebook, and took her to a Victory Drive hotel for sex. Detectives say that the men knew the girl was underage
In it's seventh summer, a program at Columbus State University offers kids with disabilities a chance to improve their fine and motor skills, get more physically fit, and socialize with other kids. Each child gets individualized help. It's all free.