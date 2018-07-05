Man accused in 4-year-old son's death delays hearing on seat belt charge

Nearly four months after a bench warrant was issued for Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III in connection with the death of his son, he was picked up Tuesday on not wearing a seat belt and driving while license suspended charges.
Washington-Ghant, 36, appeared briefly in Columbus Recorder's Court on Thursday. He sought a delay on the traffic charges so he could have time to talk with his attorney Stacey Jackson, who represented him on a second-degree murder charge in the Sept. 23, 2016, death of 4-year-old Nathaniel Washington-Ghant IV at a 3351 N. Lumpkin Road apartment. A bench warrant was issued for Washington-Ghant on March 13, records show.
The father has faced a police investigation involving his son since 2012 when the child was almost a month old. Police were called to a Willis Road address on July 29, 2012, to check on an injured child.
The dad was charged with first-degree cruelty to children in connection with injuries that included fractures to the boy's legs, arms, ribs and skull.
The boy died in 2016. Police said the injuries sustained as an infant led to the boy's death four years later. Washington-Ghant pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge in Recorder's Court on Feb. 16, 2017. While a medical examiner said the child's death was delayed complications to traumatic brain injury, Jackson argued the injuries resulted from an accident.
The suspect's parents, Sharon Ghant and Nathaniel Washington Jr., were in court Thursday and maintained that their son is innocent. Ghant recalled her son had a court appearance and it was so crowded a person had to come and get him.
"We're here to try to figure out what's going on," she said outside the courtroom.
With the case hanging over him, Washington-Ghant has had trouble finding a job, his father said.
"All this stuff hanging over his head is denying him to try to take care of his family," Washington said. "He takes care of his family. He tries to take care of his family the best way he can. Right now, he can't hardly do anything because of this crap right here."
During the police investigation, the father said a female officer almost stepped into the same hole as his son did in front of the home.
"When they investigated, officers came by here, she stepped in the same hole and almost fell," Washington said. "How can she say it's not an accident when she almost fell and hurt herself. She did the same thing and like to fell."
Washington said it makes not difference whether it's a baby, watermelon or anything, you will lose our balance.
"You gonna drop it because you cannot hold your balance," he said. "They're still saying that is not an accident."
